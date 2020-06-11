Combat sports resume on the Baltic Sea with the next edition of LNK Boxing scheduled for July 11, World Kickboxing Network announced. The event titled “The Welter 8” takes place at the Studio 69 night club in Riga, Latvia.

In the main event the representative of the country-host Artur Gorlov meets Ferenc Urban of Hungary. The encounter is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight. The pair was initially scheduled to battle it out mid May, but the event was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his previous outing in February, Artur Gorlov (7-1, 7 KO) defeated Giorgi Tevdorashvili via third-round RTD (corner retirement). Prior to that he stopped Maurizio Lovaglio in the second round. Earlier in his career the Latvian competitor held WKN International super cruiserweight title and competed in GLORY Kickboxing.

Ferenc Urban (7-0, 5 KO) was last seen in action in September 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jozsef Darmos. Before that he scored a pair of wins via RTD against Kemal Dervoz and Tevdorashvili.

The Welter 8

The rest of the card features an eight-main welterweight eliminator tournament. To win the contest, the contender has collect three victories during one evening, going through quarter-final, semi-final and the final.

The list of competitors includes boxers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The tournament draw is conducted a day before the fight show. The lineup can be found below.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight, 6 rounds

Arturs Gorlovs (Latvia) vs Ferenc Urban (Hungary)

The Welter 8, welterweight tournament lineup

Sergejs Marcenko (Latvia)

Renaldas Dirse (Lithuania)

Marcis Grundulis (Latvia)

Emils Spiss (Latvia)

Toms Limbens (Latvia)

Semjon Kamanin (Estonia)

Elvis Veisbergs (Latvia)

Martins Blumentals (Latvia)

The Welter 8, welterweight super fight

Francis Rozentals (Latvia) vs Rudolfs Ozols (Latvia)