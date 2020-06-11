Women’s MMA promotion Invicta FC has scheduled its first event amid coronavirus pandemic. The fight card, held in Kansas City, Kansas on July 2, features a total of six bouts live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event Emily Ducote (8-6) and Juliana Lima (10-6) square off at strawweight.

The representative of the country-host Emily Ducote was last seen in action in November 2019, when she suffered the defeat by split decision in the championship bout against Kanako Murata. Prior to that she KO’d Janaisa Morandin in the first round and submitted Kathryn Paprocki in Round 3.

Juliana Lima of Brazil lost two bouts in a row. In her previous outing back in January 2018 she dropped a unanimous decision against Randa Markos. Prior to that she was submitted in Round 2 by Tecia Torres.

The full six-fight card can be found below.

Invicta FC 40 is held behind closed doors with no fans or media in attendance. All participants will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the event. As per announcement, other safety measures are expected to be announced shortly.

Invicta FC 40 fight card