A total of five bouts have been made official for the first of four UFC events scheduled on “Fight Island” for July.

UFC 251 takes place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 11. The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by three title bouts.

Kamaru Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. The current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former 145-pound champion Max Holloway in the championship rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off in a championship battle for a vacant bantamweight belt.

In addition, two women’s MMA bouts have been made official. Former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade meet in the rematch. Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas do battle at flyweight.

The current UFC 251 fight card can be found below. The main event is yet to be set. Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC 251 fight card