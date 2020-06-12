The World Lethwei Championship (WLC) has announced nine international bareknuckle fighting events for 2020-2021 season. The list includes the visits to seven different cities across five countries, such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Japan and USA.
The first event is set for August 4 in Yangon, Myanmar, following the previous show produced in January. It precedes the organization’s debut in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which is now penciled for September 18, after the original date of April 3 was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19( pandemic.
“After the historic success in 2019, World Lethwei Championship has successfully driven the sport of lethwei to become the fastest growing sport in the world,” said WLC Chairman Mr Zay Thiha. “This upcoming season will continue our efforts to develop and grow the infrastructure of lethwei globally.”
“We are excited to hold events with our esteemed broadcast and corporate partners in Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, and the United States of America to deliver world-class lethwei content throughout multiple continents.”
The full list of scheduled events can be found below.
Lethwei event calendar for 2020-2021 season
August 4, 2020 (Tentative)
Yangon, Myanmar
September 18, 2020 (Tentative)
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
November 27, 2020
Mandalay, Myanmar
January 8, 2021
Bangkok, Thailand
March 12, 2021
Yangon, Myanmar
May 1, 2021
Hpa An, Myanmar
August 6, 2021
Tokyo, Japan
November 5, 2021
TBD, USA
December 3, 2021
Mandalay, Myanmar