The World Lethwei Championship (WLC) has announced nine international bareknuckle fighting events for 2020-2021 season. The list includes the visits to seven different cities across five countries, such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Japan and USA.

The first event is set for August 4 in Yangon, Myanmar, following the previous show produced in January. It precedes the organization’s debut in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which is now penciled for September 18, after the original date of April 3 was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19( pandemic.

“After the historic success in 2019, World Lethwei Championship has successfully driven the sport of lethwei to become the fastest growing sport in the world,” said WLC Chairman Mr Zay Thiha. “This upcoming season will continue our efforts to develop and grow the infrastructure of lethwei globally.”

“We are excited to hold events with our esteemed broadcast and corporate partners in Cambodia, Thailand, Japan, and the United States of America to deliver world-class lethwei content throughout multiple continents.”

The full list of scheduled events can be found below.

Lethwei event calendar for 2020-2021 season

August 4, 2020 (Tentative)

Yangon, Myanmar

September 18, 2020 (Tentative)

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

November 27, 2020

Mandalay, Myanmar

January 8, 2021

Bangkok, Thailand

March 12, 2021

Yangon, Myanmar

May 1, 2021

Hpa An, Myanmar

August 6, 2021

Tokyo, Japan

November 5, 2021

TBD, USA

December 3, 2021

Mandalay, Myanmar