UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo or “UFC Vegas 2” is the following MMA card produced at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV this coming weekend.

In the main event former 125-pound title challenger Jessica Eye (15-7, 1 NC) takes on Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) at flyweight. In the co-main event Marvin Vettori (14-4-1) faces Karl Roberson (9-2) at middleweight.

The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 2 schedule in the United States

The UFC Vegas 2 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, June at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, June 12

4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

ESPN (Live and Replay)

UFC Live

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Pre-Show

Saturday, June 13

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Preliminary card

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Live only), ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main card

11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Post-Show

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo in Australia (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo (UFC Vegas 2) live on Fight Pass. The main card is scheduled for Sunday, June 14 at 11am AEST. The preliminary card is commences at 8am AEST.

UFC Vegas 2 Perth time (AWST)

UFC Vegas 2 Perth start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 14 at 6am AWST, kicking off MMA action with the preliminary bouts. The main card is set for 9am AWST.

Fight Card

UFC Vegas 2 fight card features a total of eleven bouts. The full lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ray Borg

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

Preliminary Card