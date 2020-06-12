In kickboxing circuits Giorgio Petrosyan needs no introduction. Nicknamed “Doctor” the Armenian-Italian southpaw is known for his versatile skills and precise striking.

Today GLORY Kickboxing hit the stream with a full fight video from its third event held in Rome, Italy back in 2012. The “Have you seen this” footage features Petrosyan up against Ky Hollenbeck of the United States.

The pair squared off in a quarter-final bout of 70 kg Slam Tournament. The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance.

The highlight of the opening round saw Petrosyan being ‘pushed’ on one knee, yet he immediately got up and scored a knockdown via right hook.

The second and what happened to be the last round ended early. Hollenbeck suffered injury to his right knee, after what appears to be a left leg kick followed by knee to the body thrown by Petrosyan.

Ultimately, Giorgio Petrosyan was awarded the win by TKO at 34 seconds into the second round and advanced to the semi-final where he defeated Davit Kiria on the way to victory over Robin van Roosmalen in the finale on the same night. You can watch the video up top.