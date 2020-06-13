Ten bouts have been set to date for the scheduled for June 27 UFC Fight Night card (UFC on ESPN 12). MMA event takes place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event is a previously announced lightweight matchup between former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. The lineup was revealed today by UFC President Dana White in an interview with Jon Anik on ESPN.

Poirier last fought in September 2019 when he was submitted by the reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the championship unification. Hooker was last in action in February when he took the win against Paul Felder by split decision.

“This is an important fight for both guys,” White said. “Obviously Poirier wants to get a shot at that title [again]. And if Hooker comes in and beats Poirier – he finally arrived. He [will become] one of the top five guys in the world and on his way to a title fight.”

Among other bouts featured on the main card, Mickey Gall faces Mike Perry, Brendan Allen takes on Ian Heinisch, and Maurice Greene squares off against Gian Villante.

The current fight card of UFC on ESPN 12 can be found below.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch

Maurice Greene vs. Gian Villante

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Preliminary Card