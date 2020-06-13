A total of twelve bouts are now set for the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for June 20. MMA event takes place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov battle it out in the headliner of the show.

“The heavyweight division is finally heating up here,” UFC President Dana White said today in an interview with Jon Anik on ESPN. “Get that title fight out there [Miocic vs Cormier 3] and then find out who’s next. Obviously [Francis] Ngannou is the man right now. No matter what happens with Curtis Blaydes, he’s lost to Ngannou twice.”

The co-main event features Shane Burgos up against Josh Emmett at featherweight. Also on the card Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau do women’s MMA battle at bantamweight, Lyman Good and Belal Muhammad square off at welterweight, and Jim Miller meets Roosevelt Roberts at catchweight.

The full UFC Fight Night card scheduled for June 20 can be found below.

UFC Vegas 3 fight card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Shane Burgos vs. Josh Emmett

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary Card