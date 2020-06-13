The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Calvillo taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on June 14 (AEST). Three competitors missed the required limit, while one matchup was cancelled.

Jessica Eye missed flyweight limit, showing 126.25 for her main event bout against Cynthia Calvillo, who was 126. She forfeits 25% of her purse to her opponent and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Karl Roberson came in at 190.5, missing middleweight limit, while his opponent Marvin Vettori showed 186. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent and the co-main event bout proceeds at catchweight as scheduled.

Zarrukh Adashev was over bantamweight limit, showing 138.5, for his preliminary card bout against Tyson Nam, 135.5. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent and the bout remains on the card as scheduled.

Jordan Griffin weighed in at 146 for his scheduled featherweight bout against Darrick Minner. The latter has been withdrawn from the event due to health issues preceding the weigh-ins, and the fight was cancelled.

The current UFC Vegas 2 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. The video of weigh-ins is available up top.

UFC Vegas 2 fight card

Main Card

Jessica Eye (126.25)* vs Cynthia Calvillo (126)

Karl Roberson (190.5)* vs Marvin Vettori (186)

Merab Dvalishvili (139) vs Gustavo Lopez (140)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5) vs Mark De La Rosa (136)

Preliminary Card

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs Hannah Cifers (125)

Charles Rosa (155) vs Kevin Aguilar (155.5)

Julia Avila (135) vs Gina Mazany (136)

Tyson Nam (135.5) vs Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)*

Jordan Griffin (146) vs Darrick Minner**

Anthony Ivy (171) vs Christian Aguilera (170.5)

*Missed weight.

**Fight cancelled.