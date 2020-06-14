Women’s MMA bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo headlined UFC on ESPN 10 held at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on June 14 (AEST). The scheduled for five rounds contest went a full distance.

The encounter saw an all-round battle, featuring a myriad of jabs, as well as power punches, kicks, elbows, and everything in between. In the end Calvillo came out victorious by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to potentially become a new flyweight contender.

In addition to the win Cynthia Calvillo updated her record to 8-1-1. She now ties Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Katlyn Chookagian, and Angela Hill for most wins among female UFC fighters since 2017.

Jessica Eye dropped to 15-8, 1 NC.

