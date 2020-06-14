UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo (UFC on ESPN 10 or UFC Vegas 2) features 10 bouts at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event is the women’s MMA battle between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. The co-main event is a rescheduled matchup between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori.

While in the United States the event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+, MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 2 on Fight Pass. The preliminary card start time is set for June 14 at 9am AEST / 7am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.

Stay tuned with the complete UFC Vegas 2 results below.

UFC on ESPN 10 results

Main Card

Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo

Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori

Charles Rosa vs Kevin Aguilar

Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa def. Mark De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Mariya Agapova def. Hannah Cifers by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:42)

Preliminary Card

Merab Dvalishvili def. Gustavo Lopez by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-25)

Julia Avila def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:23) | Watch stoppage

Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev by KO (punch, R1 at 0:32) | Watch KO

Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:59) | Watch stoppage