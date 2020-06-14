Tyson Nam victorious at UFC Vegas 2
Tyson Name KO's Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Vegas 2 / Pic: ESPN MMA Twitter

A trio of preliminary bouts on the UFC Vegas 2 fight card ended on the opening minute. The event airs live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Fight Pass on June 14 (AEST). Check out the highlight clips below.

The kick off saw a 59-second stoppage when Christian Aguilera dominated Anthony Ivy with punches, forcing the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

The second contest was over in 32 seconds, when Tyson Nam dropped Zarrukh Adashev with a powerful over hand right.

The third bout ended even earlier, when Julia Avila claimed the win against Gina Mazany in 23 seconds, unloading a barrage of strikes.

UFC Vegas 2 fight card features a total of ten bouts. In the main event Jessica Eye takes on Cynthia Calvillo. In the co-main event Karl Roberson faces off Marvin Vettori.

The complete fight results can be found here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here