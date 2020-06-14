A trio of preliminary bouts on the UFC Vegas 2 fight card ended on the opening minute. The event airs live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Fight Pass on June 14 (AEST). Check out the highlight clips below.

The kick off saw a 59-second stoppage when Christian Aguilera dominated Anthony Ivy with punches, forcing the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

WHAT A WAY TO START THE CARD!@DatBeastChris gets the KO less than a minute into the fight! #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/lxs3eVOkBK — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 13, 2020

The second contest was over in 32 seconds, when Tyson Nam dropped Zarrukh Adashev with a powerful over hand right.

The third bout ended even earlier, when Julia Avila claimed the win against Gina Mazany in 23 seconds, unloading a barrage of strikes.

UFC Vegas 2 fight card features a total of ten bouts. In the main event Jessica Eye takes on Cynthia Calvillo. In the co-main event Karl Roberson faces off Marvin Vettori.

The complete fight results can be found here.