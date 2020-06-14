A trio of preliminary bouts on the UFC Vegas 2 fight card ended on the opening minute. The event airs live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Fight Pass on June 14 (AEST). Check out the highlight clips below.
The kick off saw a 59-second stoppage when Christian Aguilera dominated Anthony Ivy with punches, forcing the referee to step in and wave the fight off.
WHAT A WAY TO START THE CARD!@DatBeastChris gets the KO less than a minute into the fight! #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/lxs3eVOkBK
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 13, 2020
The second contest was over in 32 seconds, when Tyson Nam dropped Zarrukh Adashev with a powerful over hand right.
HOLY SMOKE ?@TysonNam gets a MONSTER KO! #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/fMKljNF13z
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 13, 2020
The third bout ended even earlier, when Julia Avila claimed the win against Gina Mazany in 23 seconds, unloading a barrage of strikes.
Mazany got mauled by the @RagingPandaMMA ? #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/HpNscATkxO
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 14, 2020
UFC Vegas 2 fight card features a total of ten bouts. In the main event Jessica Eye takes on Cynthia Calvillo. In the co-main event Karl Roberson faces off Marvin Vettori.
