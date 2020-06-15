The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Germany with “Fighting Rookies 5” scheduled for November 21 in Volkspark Halle (Saale). The championship event is headlined by the representative of the country-host Robert Varkentin up against Peder Jepsen Mikenta of Norway.

Presented by Ingo Baberski of Fight Academy Merseburg, Fighting Rookies 5 was originally scheduled for mid March. The event was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Varkentin and Mikenta are set to battle it out for WKN European amateur title in the middleweight class. The contest is scheduled for five rounds. The championship supervisor is Klaus Hagemann.

The undercard will see a series of kickboxing, boxing and MMA bouts with local and international competitors.

FIGHTING ROOKIES V – November 21, Volkspark Halle (Saale), Germany ? ?? Robert Varkentin vs Peder Jepsen Mikenta ?? for WKN European amateur middleweight title headlines Fighting Rookies 5 presented by Ingo Baberski of Fight Academy Merseburg. WKN supervisor is Klaus Hagemann. pic.twitter.com/iLP1Ub0VWb — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) June 15, 2020

The previous Fighting Rookies event was held in March 2019, when local Ronny Kamenik defeated Luca Renzi of Italy and earned WKN European welterweight amateur title.