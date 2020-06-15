The current WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury and former champion Deontay Wilder are expected to square off in the trilogy fight. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said earlier this month that the bout could take place in Sydney, Australia or Macau, China in November or December.

However, according to Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn the third fight between Tyson and Wilder won’t happen due to financial situation.

“I can’t see Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder,” Barry Hearn told talkSPORT. “The reason being, this is all pre-COVID don’t forget, they’ve lost a fortune promoting Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the past.”

The first Fury vs Wilder fight in 2018 ended in a controversial split draw. Their second encounter this past February ended in favor of “Gypsy King”, who claimed the win, as well as the belt, by TKO in Round 7. “The Bronze Bomber” triggered a rematch clause.

The trilogy fight was initially targeted for July. Later it was suggested that the contest would be held in October. Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the rematch has been postponed, and is the works for the end of 2020.

“They’ve now given them a new deal where they’ve got to fight again. That was based on values of 12 months ago when, in boxing, there was a lot of money out there and everyone was going crazy and spending big purses,” Hearn said.

“I don’t think the people involved can actually afford to do Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder on the original terms that were set out, in today’s world.”

“If that’s the case, the fighters have got two choices. One, not to fight, or two, to take much reduced fight purses.”

In addition, Tyson Fury, if victorious against Deontay Wilder in the third fight, is expected to face Anthony Joshua in the championship unification. The contest is also subject to “AJ”‘s fight result against Kubrat Pulev.