Curtis Blaydes is gearing up to take on Alexander Volkov at UFC on ESPN 11 scheduled for this coming Sunday, June 21 (AEST). Ahead of the event the promotion released the video of “Razor’s” previous appearance inside the Octagon.

Blaydes was in action in January when he faced former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 24. MMA event took place in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter didn’t go the distance.

In the opening round Dos Santos successfully avoided the takedowns, and the first five minutes was a stand up striking action. In the second, Blaydes landed an over hand right and followed it up with a couple of knees and power punches.

The referee stopped the fight at 1:06.

You can watch the video up top.

The full fight card for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov can be found here.