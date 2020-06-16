UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal posted a new series of tweets, regarding the fighter’s pay issue, that was recently raised by a number of competitors, including two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. In case he “didn’t worth it”, the BMF belt winner previously asked to be released from the promotion.

Late last week “Gamebred” thanked his fans for the support. Yet, they won’t be seeing him inside the Octagon at UFC 251 on “Fight Island”, where Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns.

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that I have received for the stance I have taken with my employer,” Masvidal wrote. “From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless.”

Masvidal was expected to challenge Usman, but the bout fell off after the parties didn’t come to a financial agreement. UFC President Dana White said he wasn’t surprised that Burns took the spot.

Are you surprised that Jorge Masvidal isn't fighting for the welterweight title? Because Dana White apparently is not.

“Masvidal is very much like the Diaz brothers,” White said this past weekend after the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-ins concluded. “He beats to the sound of his own drum and when he wants to do something, he does it. It’s not very surprising at all.”

Today (AEST), the “BMF” belt winner commented the above, posting “I feel bad for Dana. He is just a promoter but he isn’t doing the deals with us”.

Masvidal previously shared that he was offered less money for a fight against the defending UFC 170-pound champion Usman, than he made in the “BMF” clash against Nate Diaz. White outlined that prior to that fight, “Gamebred” signed a new eight-fight deal.

“I already explained why I signed a new deal,” Masvidal wrote. “It’s either take it or leave it and not get paid. I would’ve signed another deal if it was done in good faith. He called me night before he wants to announce and tell me take or it leave it. That’s not negotiating that’s strong arming.”

“For that fight I was compensated more. For the 6 remaining I am not. I have always been able to negotiate going forward except now when it comes time for the title fight, I go backwards? Gtfoh. In essence it’s a one fight deal. Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, Conor and.”

Jorge Masvidal: Get paid not played

The most important question for a former street fighter turned a popular mixed martial artist, who competes in today’s leading MMA promotion seems to be something like – why is it all happening in first place?

I’m still trying to get paid not played. Why we here now — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

“I’m still trying to get paid not played. Why [are] we here now,” Masvidal wrote.