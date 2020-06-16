GLORY hit the stream with a new video, compiling six outstanding knockouts in kickboxing history. The clip features some of the most notable competitors of all time droping or being dropped with just one or a flurry of devastating punches.

The top spot goes to Francisco Filho, who sent K-1 kickboxing legend Ernesto Hoost face down in the first round of their rematch back in 1999. Daniel Ghita follows with a short hook KO of Brian Douwes at the It’s Showtime 56 event held in 2012.

On the third place is a series of hooks resulting in knockout, courtesy of Meng, while Thongchai is on the fourth spot, who needed just one left hook to turn the lights off.

Ryot Waller’s third-round KO of Zack Wells via a barrage of strikes is number 5, while Saulo Cavalari’s powerful over hand right concludes the list.

You can watch the video up top.

