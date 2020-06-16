Two-division champion Amanda Nunes is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Felicia Spencer. The bout headlined UFC 250 held earlier this month, featuring “The Lioness” making a successful defense of her featherweight belt.

At the post-fight press conference the champion said she was going to take the rest of the year off. In addition to heeling injuries, she is anticipating the birth of her daughter with Nina Ansaroff, who also competes in UFC.

“A break for sure,” Nunes said regarding what’s next. “I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg. I don’t know what’s going on. And my baby is coming in three months, she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things, her room, and I really need a break right now. I think maybe [time] off [for the rest of 2020] for sure.”

During her recent interview with Brazilian TV show Esporte Espetacular, future hall of famer said she was also considering retirement as an option.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there, maybe be a coach too.”

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Amanda Nunes (20-4) claimed UFC women’s bantamweight title against Miesha Tate in July 2016. After that she successfully defended the strap five times, which includes the victories against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Schevchenko, among others. The Brazilian MMA star claimed featherweight belt via a 51-second KO against Cris Cyborg in December 2018.