Featherweights Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige are set to headline UFC Fight Night card scheduled for July 15, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported (via Twitter). MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Calvin Kattar (21-4) was last in action this past May at UFC 249. “The Boston Finisher” earned the win via second-round TKO with a massive elbow against Jeremy Stephens (watch here). Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Zabit Magomedsharipov, follow a pair of first-round stoppage wins against Ricardo Lamas and Chris Fishgold.

Dan Ige (14-2) is riding the six-fight win streak. He last fought also in May, taking the win by split decision against Edson Barboza. In February he defeated Mirsad Bektic also by split decision, and scored a UD against Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

The promotion is yet to formally announce Kattar vs. Igde fight.

The upcoming event on July 15, follows UFC 251 pay-per-view fight card scheduled for July 11, which marks the first show on “Fight Island”.