Two-division champion Amanda Nunes has been recently quoted saying she was considering retirement. UFC President Dana White was surprised or, one can say, even quite shocked when he heard the the news on The Schmo podcast.

“I will kill her,” White said [as a joke]. “I literally just told Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] in the last meeting ‘let’s get this [women’s featherweight] division built for her. Let’s build this division for her and let’s start figuring this out’. Now she’s talking about retiring?”

As for the read quote from “The Lioness”, Nunes said “I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” when she appeared on the Brazilian outlet Esporte Espetacular. “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there, maybe be a coach too.”

Dana White: Her retiring isn’t awesome

“You know what’s awesome about that, when you think about it? Her retiring isn’t awesome, that actually drives me nuts,” Dana White said. “You know how I always say if you’re talking about retirement, you probably should. Unless you’re where she’s at. It’s like what I said about [Daniel] Cormier, when he was talking about retiring a couple of years ago.”

“In this time when I’ve got guys crying about money, one of our female fighters who could go on and keep doing this for a long time is saying maybe I retire now. She’s got plenty of money and she can do it.”

White compared the way the female athletes are rewarded in MMA [under the UFC] and other sports, such as tennis [as an example] with its championships The U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

“Nobody ever brings that sh*t up that the women [in MMA] are treated just like the men here. Even tennis, which is a massive sport that’s been around forever, has huge TV deals…”

“Amanda Nunes is in a [financial] position where she can retire.”

Amanda Nunes (20-4) is a current UFC champion in women’s featherweight and bantamweight classes. In he recent appearance inside the Octagon earlier this month she retained her 145-pound belt by unanimous decision against Felicia Spencer.