Alexander Volkov returns to action this coming weekend, when he takes on fellow-heavyweight Curtis Blaydes. The pair headline the UFC on ESPN 11 fight card taking place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video of one of the previous fights of Volkov. The contest goes back to March 2018 when the Russian mixed martial artist faced former heavyweight champion from Brazil Fabricio Werdum.

The scheduled for five-round bout headlined UFC Fight Night 127 held in London, England. The contest didn’t go the full distance.

Alexander Volkov claimed the win by knockout at 1 minutes and 38 seconds into the fourth round with a flurry of punches. You can watch the video of the fight up top.

