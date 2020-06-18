The world’s largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, World Lethwei Championship announced two blockbuster world champion signings, with Portugal’s Diogo Calado and Spain’s Nauzet Trujillo now added to the WLC athlete roster.

Diogo Calado (39-17) is a world-class striker, who has won championships in some of the world’s biggest promotions, including becoming Enfusion champion, WBC and ISKA European champion and Strikers League champion. Fighting out of Cascais, Portugal, he is an aggressive power puncher with a skill set well suited to the rules of lethwei.

Nauzet Trujillo (40-7-1) has a decorated martial art career that includes becoming WMC Spanish champion, ISKA European and world champion and IPCC Intercontinental champion. Fighting out of Tenerife, Spain, he is a lanky kickboxing specialist that is especially adept at powerful hooks and uses his significant reach to his advantage.

“World Lethwei Championship has the toughest rosters of World Champions in the world and we are excited to welcome Calado and Trujillo into our stable,” said Zay Thiha, Chairman of World Lethwei Championship stated. “As the home of the world’s purest martial art, we are attracting elite world champions who want to challenge themselves in lethwei and I am beyond excited to see how they fare!”

Diogo Calado stated, “This is an exciting next step in my martial art journey, and getting to test myself against the world’s best pure strikers is extremely appealing to me. Lethwei is becoming the future of sports and I want to become its representative on the global stage.”

Nauzet Trujillo stated, “I am proud to be the first Spanish athlete signed to World Lethwei Championship! The organisation has experienced rapid growth and I think lethwei is a fantastic platform for me to showcase my abilities.”

The date and opponents for their WLC debut will be announced in the near future.