UFC on ESPN 11 (UFC Vegas 3) takes place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. MMA event is headlined by a five-round heavyweight battle between ranked No.3 contender Curtis Blaydes and ranked No.7 Alexander Volkov.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Shane Burgos and Josh Emmett. The full fight card comprising a total of 12 matchups can be found below.

UFC on ESPN 11 schedule in the United States

The UFC Vegas 3 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, June 20 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, June 19

4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

ESPN (Live and Replay)

UFC Live

5 pm ET / 2pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Pre-Show

Saturday, June 20

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay)

Preliminary Card

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card

11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Post-Show

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov in Australia (AEST)

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov (UFC Vegas 3) live on Fight Pass. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 21 at 10am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 7am AEST.

UFC Vegas 3 Perth time (AWST)

UFC Vegas 3 Perth start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 21 at 5am AWST, kicking off MMA action with the preliminary bouts. The main card is set for 8am AWST.

Fight Card

The UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov card features a total of twelve bouts. The full lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Shane Burgos vs. Josh Emmett

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary Card