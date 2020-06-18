The full fight video hit the stream today, featuring light heavyweight champion Jon Jones up against Chael Sonnen. The pair squared off at UFC 159 held in Newark, NJ back in April 2013.

The contest saw an encounter between the coaches of the Ultimate Fighter Season 17. Jones, who previously turned down facing Sonnen as a replacement opponent at the eventually cancelled UFC 151, showed no interest in promoting the matchup.

Nevertheless, the pair squared off inside the Octagon in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout. “Bones” Jones was making the fifth defense of his light heavyweight belt. Sonnen was making the third attempt at earning UFC gold, after previously challenging for a 185-pound belt.

The contest didn’t go the distance. It was all over inside the first five minutes.

After working in the clinch and several times taking the fight to the ground, the champion ultimately declared the win by TKO with elbows and punches at 4 minutes and 43 seconds.

You can watch the full fight video up top.