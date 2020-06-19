The bout between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is official. The pair squares off in the main event of UFC Fight Night scheduled for July 25 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”.

Whittaker (20-5) last fought in October 2019, when he was stopped by Israel Adesanya and lost the belt. Till (18-2-1) was last seen in action in November 2019, when he took a split decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

The full lineup was unveiled today (among four scheduled UFC Fight Island cards) by UFC President Dana White and Megan Olivi in an interview on ESPN MMA YouTube.

In the co-main event Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira do battle at light heavyweight. The full card for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till, comprising a total of eleven bouts, can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card