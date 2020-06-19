A vacant flyweight title is on the line at UFC Fight Night on July 18. MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The contest features Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, squaring off in the rematch.
The pair first met in the headliner of UFC Fight Night produced in February in Norfolk, Virginia. Figueiredo claimed the win by TKO in the second round, but was ineligible to lift the belt, after missing weight. As a result the title, vacated by Henry Cejudo, remained vacant.
The rest of fight card, comprising a total of 12 bouts, was announced today by UFC President Dana White in an interview with Megan Olivi on ESPN MMA YouTube.
The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum. Also on the card Marc Diakiese takes on Rafael Fiziev, Ariane Lipski faces Luana Carolina, and Alexandre Pantoja goes up against Askar Askarov.
The full card for UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez can be found below.
Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez
Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Preliminary Card
Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac