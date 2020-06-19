A vacant flyweight title is on the line at UFC Fight Night on July 18. MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The contest features Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, squaring off in the rematch.

The pair first met in the headliner of UFC Fight Night produced in February in Norfolk, Virginia. Figueiredo claimed the win by TKO in the second round, but was ineligible to lift the belt, after missing weight. As a result the title, vacated by Henry Cejudo, remained vacant.

The rest of fight card, comprising a total of 12 bouts, was announced today by UFC President Dana White in an interview with Megan Olivi on ESPN MMA YouTube.

The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum. Also on the card Marc Diakiese takes on Rafael Fiziev, Ariane Lipski faces Luana Carolina, and Alexandre Pantoja goes up against Askar Askarov.

The full card for UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez can be found below.

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac