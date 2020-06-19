A total of 13 bouts have been made official for the scheduled UFC 251 pay-per-view fight card. MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 11, marking the first show on “Fight Island”.

The top of the pay-per-view fight card features a trio of previously announced championship bouts. The main event is a welterweight championship between the current titleholder Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns.

The co-main event is a featherweight championship rematch, between the defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway. In addition, Peter Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight belt.

Also on the main card a pair of women’s MMA matchups, featuring former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade in the rematch, and a flyweight contest between Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas.

The preliminary lineup is headlined by former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir and Jiri Prochazka, who makes his UFC debut.

The announcement was made today by Dana White and Megan Olivi in an interview on ESPN MMA channel on YouTube. The full UFC 251 fight card can be found below.

UFC 251 Usman vs Burns

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims