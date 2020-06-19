A total of 13 bouts have been made official for the scheduled UFC 251 pay-per-view fight card. MMA event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 11, marking the first show on “Fight Island”.
The top of the pay-per-view fight card features a trio of previously announced championship bouts. The main event is a welterweight championship between the current titleholder Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns.
The co-main event is a featherweight championship rematch, between the defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway. In addition, Peter Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight belt.
Also on the main card a pair of women’s MMA matchups, featuring former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade in the rematch, and a flyweight contest between Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas.
The preliminary lineup is headlined by former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir and Jiri Prochazka, who makes his UFC debut.
The announcement was made today by Dana White and Megan Olivi in an interview on ESPN MMA channel on YouTube. The full UFC 251 fight card can be found below.
UFC 251 Usman vs Burns
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade
- Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant