UFC 251 airs live on pay-per-view on July 11 from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka ‘Fight Island’. Following the announcement of a full card, comprising a total of 13 bouts, the promotion released an official poster for the event, which features a trio of championship matchups, as well as the rematch between former women’s strawweight titleholders.

In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends the title against former 145-pound champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off in the championship bout with a vacant bantamweight title on the line.

Also on the main card (as well as on the poster) the rematch between former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Kicking off the pay-per-view card, Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas do battle at flyweight.

Check out the UFC 251 poster and full fight card below.

UFC 251 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims