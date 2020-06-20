The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov (UFC Vegas 3). MMA event takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on June 21 (AEST/AWST).

Heavyweight main event competitors Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov tipped the scales at 261 and 247, respectively. Featherweights Josh Emmet and Shane Burgos, both weighed-in at 146 for their co-main event matchup.

Frank Camacho missed lightweight limit, showing 158. His opponent Justin Jaynes, was 156. Camacho forfeits 20% of his purse and the contest proceeds on the preliminary card as scheduled.

The current UFC Vegas 3 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

While in the US the event airs exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+ (schedule here), MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 3 live on Fight Pass. The main card is scheduled for Sunday, June 21 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. The preliminary card is set for 7am AEST / 5am AWST.

UFC Vegas 3 fight card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160)

Preliminary Card

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158)* vs. Justin Jaynes (156)

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskopf (155)

*Missed weight.