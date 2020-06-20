UFC hit the stream with the full fight video featuring former bantamweight champions Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, squaring off in the rematch. The women’s MMA contest co-headlined UFC 168 held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV late 2013.

Their first encounter in March 2012 saw Rousey claiming Strikeforce belt via first-round submission (armbar). The title was later promoted to UFC strap.

Facing off for the second time, Rousey was making the third defense of her belt. Tate was making an attempt to regain the title.

Their second fight went longer than the first, yet was over prior to the final horn. Rousey took the win and retained the belt via submission (armbar) in Round 3.

While the contest was declared Fight of the Night, Ronda Rousey also earned Submission of the Night honor. You can watch the video up top.