The promotional newcomer Max Rohskopf took the fight against Austin Hubbard at UFC Vegas 3 on a ten-day notice. He retired on stool after the second round.

Rohskopf entered the Octagon undefeated in five bouts (now 5-1). Yet, it was too much to handle against a more experienced opponent, Hubbard (now 12-4).

Rohskopf repeatedly told his corner to “call it”. Coach Robert Drysdale tried to encourage his protegee, however the answer was “I don’t want to do this anymore.”

At the post-fight press conference UFC President Dana White was asked whether it was “okay” for a fighter to quit if he feels he has no chance to win.

“One hundred percent,” Dana White said. “In this sport, if you are done – you are done. You should be absolutely be able to quit.”

“I know that it’s frowned upon, but guess what? Anybody that would talk sh*t about you quitting isn’t in there fighting. It’s real easy to be a critic. What these kids do – it’s a whole another level.”

“There is no shame in getting here and finding out that you are not it. There is no shame in that at all.”

“You gave it a shot, it didn’t work out. Anybody who would try to ridicule a kid like that – f**k you. Come try it. Come try and do what he did tonight. Very few people can do it.”

