UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov (UFC Vegas 3 or UFC on ESPN 11) takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on June 21 (AEST).

The fight card features a total of 12 bouts. In the main event Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov do battle at heavyweight. In the co-main event Josh Emmet and Shane Burgos square off at featherweight.

Check out the complete UFC Vegas 3 results below.

UFC on ESPN 11 results

Main card

Curtis Blaydes def. Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-46)

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar, (R1 at 2:25)

Preliminary card

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Oskar Piechota by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:50)

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey by submission (rear-naked choke, R3, at 4:32)

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:41)

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf by TKO (retirement, R2 at 5:00)