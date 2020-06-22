Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off in the trilogy fight on August 16 (AEST). A five-round championship bout headlines UFC 252 pay-per-view fight card, taking place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, NV. The venue accommodating the event has been made official by Dana White this past weekend at the UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference.

“That would be here [at APEX],” White said about the location for Miocic vs Cormier 3. “Yeah,” he responded when asked whether it was official.

The current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (19-3) and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier (22-2-1) first met in July 2018, when “DC” claimed the win by knockout in the first round.

The rematch held in August 2019 went in favor of Miocic, who stopped Cormier in the fourth round and reclaimed the belt.

The co-main event for UFC 252 and other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.