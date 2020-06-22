Women’s MMA championship bout headlines HDH 104: Sangre y Arena taking place this summer in Madrid, Spain. The contest features Venezuelan-Spanish Karla Benitez in defense of her WKN International flyweight title against Fabiola Pidroni of Italy.

Previously announced Karla Benitez (Karla Meguro) earned the belt in February 2018 via first-round TKO against of Noemi Gonzales. In her previous outing in February she KO’d Dilia Ordonez in 59 seconds.

Fabiola Pidroni was last in action in December 2019, when she stopped Giulia Solito in Round 3. Prior to that she suffered the defeat by split decision against Jada Licata.

???? Karla Benitez faces Fabiola Pidroni ?? in defense of her WKN International flyweight title at HDH 104 in Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/OHs99TYTl7 — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) June 22, 2020

The co-main event is set to see Sergio Cabezas in his quest for World Kickboxing Network Spanish lightweight kickboxing title. The name of his opponent is expected to be announced shortly.

In addition, HDH 104 kicks off a recently announced “Rising Stars” championship for junior competitors. The 58 kg international contest squares local Poll Lloret up against Nikita Bricis of Latvia.

Plus, a trio of undercard bouts have been set featuring, Zejna Meguro face off Titti Battaglia, Javie Meguro up against Pedro Gomez and Hugo Cosculleala vs Pablo Meguro.

HDH 104 is presented by Chinto “El Samurai” Mordillo. In addition to the bouts inside the MMA cage, the event is expected to see a traditional running of the bulls. The current lineup can be found below.

HDH 104 in Madrid this August will be the first time when a combat sports event is held alongside running of the bulls. Two WKN titles will be contest on the night presented by "El Samurai" Chinto Mordillo. pic.twitter.com/Bqy1yADMZq — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) June 7, 2020

HDH 104 fight card