Following UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker scheduled for this coming weekend, the Octagon travels to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The announced four-event schedule kicks off with UFC 251 fight card live on pay-per-view on July 11. The top of the bill features a trio of championship bouts.
In the main event Kamaru Usman defends welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meets former titleholder Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Peter Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight title.
Following the announcement of a full UFC 251 fight card and release of an official poster for the event, the promotion hit the stream with the first promo video. The clip titled “Can’t Hold Us Down” goes a few months back when the coronavirus crisis turned pandemic, leading to all sporting (and other) events have been cancelled or postponed.
UFC President announced the “Fight Island” with a goal to keep international fighters fighting at the venue other than in the US, due to shut borders. It now all seems to be “locked and loaded”.
You can watch the full video up top.
UFC 251 fight card
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade
- Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant