Following UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker scheduled for this coming weekend, the Octagon travels to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The announced four-event schedule kicks off with UFC 251 fight card live on pay-per-view on July 11. The top of the bill features a trio of championship bouts.

In the main event Kamaru Usman defends welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski meets former titleholder Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Peter Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight title.

Following the announcement of a full UFC 251 fight card and release of an official poster for the event, the promotion hit the stream with the first promo video. The clip titled “Can’t Hold Us Down” goes a few months back when the coronavirus crisis turned pandemic, leading to all sporting (and other) events have been cancelled or postponed.

UFC President announced the “Fight Island” with a goal to keep international fighters fighting at the venue other than in the US, due to shut borders. It now all seems to be “locked and loaded”.

You can watch the full video up top.

UFC 251 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims