The WKN Spanish title is on the line at the scheduled for August “Hombres de Honor 104” event in Madrid. The lightweight contest features previously announced Sergio Cabezas up against Younes Cherif.

Sergio Cabezas is victorious over Oscar Garcia, Wang Zhiwei, Carlos Campos, among others. The resume of Younes Cherif includes the victories against Samart Vaciri, Umar Ubukar, to name a couple. The pair battles it out in the co-headliner of the show.

Sergio Cabezas vs Younes Cherif for WKN Spanish lightweight title set for HDH 104 in Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/gejdluxNVu — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) June 23, 2020

In the main event of HDH 104 Karla Benitez defends her WKN International flyweight MMA title against Fabiola Pidroni. Also on the card Pol Lloret and Nikita Bricis square off in the “Rising Stars” junior contest.

The event is presented by Chinto Mordillo. In addition to the bouts, HDH 104 is scheduled to see a traditional running of the bulls.

The current lineup, comprising six bouts, can be found below.

HDH 104 fight card