Dustin Poirier is gearing up to face Dan Hooker this coming Sunday at UFC Vegas 4. Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with one of the previous bouts of “The Diamond” when he faced Eddie Alvarez in the rematch.

Former interim lightweight champion, Poirier and former undisputed 155-pound champion, Alvarez, squared off twice. Their first fight goes back to May 2017 when the bout was declared “No Contest”, after Alvarez landed illegal knees to Poirier’s head, while the latter downed, in Round 2.

The rematch headlined the UFC on FOX event held in July 2018. The contest also ended in the second round.

The first five minutes saw a predominately stand up striking. In the second, what turned to be the final round, Alvarez took the fight to the ground, and seemed to be in a dominant position. Yet, after executing an illegal 6 to 12 elbow strike, the referee got the fighters back on their fit, and reminded “The Underground King” about the banned technique.

As the fight resumed Poirier landed left knee followed by a flurry of strikes, more knees and kicks, to ultimately drop Alvarez, and it was all over.

You can watch the video up top.

In his following outing Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway and took an interim belt. He was then submitted by the current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the third round.

For Eddie Alvarez it was his final fight inside the UFC Octagon. He is currently signed with ONE Championship.