The line up for UFC Vegas 4 has been finalized, featuring a total of eleven bouts. MMA event takes place at APEX this coming Sunday, June 28 (AEST/AWST).

Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker battle it out in the headliner of the show. The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

Also on the main card Brendan Allen faces Kyle Daukaus at middleweight, and Giant Villante goes up against Maurice Greene at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 4 live on Fight Pass. The start time is set for June 28 at 6am AEST / 4am AWST. The main card follows at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

UFC Vegas 4 fight card

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Preliminary Card