As UFC gears up to relaunch The Ultimate Fighter, the promotion hit the stream with the finale of TUF 23. The contest features the rematch between former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and former title challenger Claudia Gadelha.

The pair first met late 2014 in the women’s strawweight title eliminator. After three rounds, Jedrzejczyk took the win by split decision, which made her close to earning the UFC gold.

The rematch in July 2016, saw then champion Jedrzejczyk making the third defense of the title, that she won against Carla Esparza, and successfully defended against Valerie Letourneau and Jessica Penne. Gadelha was looking to take the revenge as well claim the belt, after she won the title eliminator against Jessica Aguilar.

As well as the first, the second Jedrzejczyk vs Gadelha fight went the distance. However, the rematch featured a full five-round championship war.

The contest saw an all-round women’s MMA battle with kicks, punches, myriad of elbows, and everything in between. In the end Joanna Jedrzejczyk was awarded a unanimous decision and retained the belt.

