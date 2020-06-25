NZ lightweight Dan Hooker (20-8) takes on American Dustin Poirier (25-6) this coming Sunday, June 28 (AEST). The five-round contest headlines UFC Vegas 4 fight card taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “The Hangman” in his previous outing this past February. Battling it out on the top of UFC Auckland, Hooker faced Paul Felder of the US.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter went a full distance. In the end the judges’ decision split.

While one judge scored it 48-47 for Felder, two others had it 48-47 in favor of Hooker.

The contest was declared “Fight of the Night”.

You can watch the video of the fight up top.