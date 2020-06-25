Live combat sports action is set to resume in New Zealand with the eighth edition of “Born to Fight” scheduled for October 3 at YMCA in Auckland. The event is headlined by a pair of world championship bouts, World Kickboxing Network announced on Thursday.

In one of the title quests, the WKN featherweight belt is on the line when the representative of the country-host Nikora Lee-Kingi squares off against Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn of Thailand. The encounter is scheduled for five rounds in Muay Thai.

Another five-round contest features local Dhcamad Armstrong up against Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The WKN super cruiserweight kickboxing title is up for grabs.

“Born to Fight 8” is presented by Vahid Unesi. The event follows historic World Cup produced in Auckland, NZ in November 2019.

The undercard will see a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

WKN World Featherweight Title / Muay Thai

Nikora Lee-Kingi (New Zealand) vs. Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn (Thailand)

WKN World Super Cruiserweight Title / Oriental Kickboxing

Dhcamad Armstrong (New Zealand) vs. Lapa Halangahu (Tonga)