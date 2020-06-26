Roberto Duran has been hospitalized, after his test results for coronavirus (COVID-19) returned positive. The son of Panamanian boxing legend, Robin Duran made the announcement on Instagram.

“Test results have just arrived for my dad, and they confirm he is positive for COVID-19,” Robin Duran said, Yahoo News reported. “Thank God for now he doesn’t have symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care nor on a respirator, just under observation.”

Over the course of his career, from 1968 to 2001, Roberto Duran became six-time world champion. he held titles in four different weight classes: lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight.

In addition, the 69-year-old, who earned the name “Manos de Piedra” (“Hands of Stone”), was inducted into the World and International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Roberto Duran has had 119 fights in total, winning 103, including 70 knockouts.