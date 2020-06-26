Ramiz Brahimaj has been removed from his bout against Takashi Sato at this Sunday’s (AEST) UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker (UFC Vegas 4) at APEX in Las Vegas, after one of his cornermen tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He is replaced by promotional newcomer Jason Witt, who took the fight on a short notice.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt makes his UFC debut riding the four-fight win streak. Three of his previous bouts Witt won by unanimous decision against Zak Bucia, Roberto Neves and Cliff Wright. Prior to that “The Vanilla Gorilla” submitted Ashkan Morvari in the third round.

Witt’s participation in UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker is “pending medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Witt separately and he will not participate in tomorrow’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs,” reads the statement.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker live on FightPass.com. The kick off is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card starts at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

The current 10-fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Preliminary Card