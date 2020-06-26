Joseph Benavidez is making his next attempt to earn UFC gold, when he faces Deiveson Figueiredo in the rematch on July 18. The contest headlines “UFC Fight Island 3” card held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video featuring Benavidez in his bout against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. The pair squared off in December 2016, battling it out in the co-headliner of The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale.

The scheduled for three rounds contest went the distance and ended in split decision. Cejudo was deducted a point in the first round due to repeated low blows.

In the end one judge gave 29-27 to Cejudo. Two other judges scored it 30-26 and 29-27 for Benavidez.

You can watch the video of the fight up top.

In his previous outing in February Joseph Benavidez was stopped by Deiveson Figueiredo in the second round. The latter missed weight and was ineligible to lift the belt.

The pair now meets for the second time, battling it out for a vacant flyweight title, relinquished by Henry Cejudo in December 2019.