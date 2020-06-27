UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker (UFC on ESPN 12 of UFC Vegas 4) features a total of ten bouts held at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event is a lightweight battle between former interim 155-pound champion, No.3 ranked Dustin Poirier of the US and No.5 ranked Dan Hooker of New Zealand. The co-main event is an all-American welterweight contest between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results and video here).

UFC on ESPN 12 schedule in the United States

The UFC Vegas 4 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, June 26

11am ET / 8am PT

ESPN+

Pre-Show

4pm ET / 1pm PT

ESPN (Live and Replay)

UFC Live

Saturday, June 27

6pm ET / 3pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay)

Preliminary Card

8pm ET / 5pm PT

ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card

11pm ET / 8pm PT

ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Post-Show

UFC Vegas 4 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker live on FightPass.com. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. The action begins on the preliminary card at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

Sunday, June 28

8am AEST / 6am AWST

Fight Pass

Preliminary Card

10am AEST / 8am AWST

Fight Pass

Main Card

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker start time in New Zealand

The fight fans in New Zealand can watch UFC Vegas 4 live on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card kicks off on Sunday, June 28 at 10am NZST. The main card follows at 12pm NZST.

Sunday, June 28

10am NZST

Fight Pass

Preliminary Card

12pm NZST

Fight Pass

Main Card

Fight Card

UFC Vegas 4 features a total of 10 bouts. A complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Preliminary Card