UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker (UFC on ESPN 12 of UFC Vegas 4) features a total of ten bouts held at APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
The main event is a lightweight battle between former interim 155-pound champion, No.3 ranked Dustin Poirier of the US and No.5 ranked Dan Hooker of New Zealand. The co-main event is an all-American welterweight contest between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. The full fight card can be found below (weigh-in results and video here).
UFC on ESPN 12 schedule in the United States
The UFC Vegas 4 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.
Friday, June 26
11am ET / 8am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show
4pm ET / 1pm PT
ESPN (Live and Replay)
UFC Live
Saturday, June 27
6pm ET / 3pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live + Replay)
Preliminary Card
8pm ET / 5pm PT
ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Main Card
11pm ET / 8pm PT
ESPN+ (Live and Replay)
Post-Show
UFC Vegas 4 Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker live on FightPass.com. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. The action begins on the preliminary card at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.
Sunday, June 28
8am AEST / 6am AWST
Fight Pass
Preliminary Card
10am AEST / 8am AWST
Fight Pass
Main Card
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker start time in New Zealand
The fight fans in New Zealand can watch UFC Vegas 4 live on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card kicks off on Sunday, June 28 at 10am NZST. The main card follows at 12pm NZST.
Sunday, June 28
10am NZST
Fight Pass
Preliminary Card
12pm NZST
Fight Pass
Main Card
Fight Card
UFC Vegas 4 features a total of 10 bouts. A complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
- Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall
- Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene
- Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
- Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
Preliminary Card
- Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy
- Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
- Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal