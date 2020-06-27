The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on June 28 (AEST).

Former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poieir weighed-in at 156. Ranked No.5 lightweight Dan Hooker showed 155.5. The main event bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Welterweights Mickey Gall and Mike Perry came in at 170 and 171, respectively, for their three-round co-main event contest. Check out the full fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch the event live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST, following the preliminary card, kicking off at 8am AEST / 6am AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Gian Villante (255) vs. Maurice Greene (255)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Philipe Lins (234) vs. Tanner Boser (235)

Sean Woodson (149) vs. Julian Erosa (149.5)

Preliminary Card