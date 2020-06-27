Kamaru Usman is scheduled to make the second defense of his welterweight title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 251. The contest headlines the first event on “Fight Island”, that is set for July 11 live on pay-per-view from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “The Nigerian Nightmare” in his previous outing, when he faced former interim titleholder Colby Covington. The pair battled it out in the headliner of UFC 245 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV in December 2019.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended 50 seconds prior to the final horn. The pair was going head to head producing an all-round stand up striking perfomance.

It was all over when Usman dropped Covington with straight right, followed by a number of hammer fists. The referee stopped the fight at 4:10 into the fifth round.

Ultimately, Kamaru Usman made the first successfully 170-pound defense via fifth-round TKO. In addition, the contest received the “Fight of the Night” honors.

You can watch the video up top.