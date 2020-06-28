UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker (UFC Vegas 4 or UFC on ESPN 12) takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on June 28 (AEST/AWST).

The fight card features a total of ten bouts. In the main event Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker square off in a five-round contest at lightweight. In the co-main event Mike Perry and Mickey Gall do battle at welterweight.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 4 live on Fight Pass. The main card is scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 10am AEST / 8am AWST. The action begins on the preliminary card at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The event schedule and start time in the US and New Zealand can be found here.

Check out the complete UFC Vegas 4 results below.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker results

Main Card

Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 48-46)

Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Maurice Green def. Gian Villante by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:44)

Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:48) | Watch finish

Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson by submission (D’Arce choke, R3 at 2:44)

Preliminary Card

Khama Worthy def. Luis Pena by submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 2:53)

Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins by KO (punches, R1 at 2:41)

Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey by submission (armbar, (R3 at 2:26)

Youssef Zalal def. Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)