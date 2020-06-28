Takashi Sato had a fairly quick day in the office, when he faced Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 4 on June 28 (AEST). The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds main card bout at welterweight bout.

Witt, who took the fight on a few days notice as a replacement for Ramiz Brahimaj, was dropped by his southpaw opponent with straight left. While getting back on his feet he attempted to take Sato down, yet the latter picked him with a knee followed by a number of strikes.

Referee Chris Tognoni stopped the fight at the official time stamp of 48 seconds into the first round. You can watch the video of finish below.

Quick work for @satotenten, who dropped Witt with a laser left hand ? #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/W9lcdrCgCn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

With the win Takashi Sato rebounded from the defeat that he had suffered against Belal Muhammad in his previous outing in September 2019. In addition, he updated his record to 16-3.

Witt, who made his debut inside the Octagon, faced the first defeat since 2018, which snapped his four-fight win streak. He dropped to 17-6.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 4 Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker meet in a five-round battle at lightweight. The complete fight results can be found here.