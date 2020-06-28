The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with the full fight video featuring Allan Gozdzicki up against Dong Su Kim. The contest goes back to November 2014, when the pair battled it out in the main event of the first “Simply the Best” episode produced by Osman Yigin in Charleroi, Belgium.

The representative of the country-host, Gozdzicki, and the guest from South Korea, Su Kim squared off in the championship Muay Thai bout with WKN Intercontinental title on the line. The encounter went a full distance.

The encounter saw kicks, punches, sweeps and everything in between. In the end the verdict heard a unanimous draw.

You can watch the full fight video up top.

More full fight videos from “Simply the Best” can be found on its official channel on YouTube.